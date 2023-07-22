LONG POND, P.A. (WETM) – A multi-time Watkins Glen race winner has made history at Pocono.

It was a race to remember for NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, following a Craftsman Truck Series win at Pocono. Busch passed Corey Heim on the final lap of the CRC Brakleen 150 to take the win. The win accounted for the 100th for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series. The number 51 truck started 12th and led 7 laps, leading to the win. 18 Sports was at the track to capture all of the action.

The Pocono win serves as the 64th for Busch in his career. The 21-year veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series has had plenty of success locally, at Watkins Glen International. Busch won the Cup Series race at WGI in 2008 and 2013, as well as earning a 2017 win in the Xfinity Series.

The Craftsman Truck Series will not race at Watkins Glen this season. The series last took to the track in 2021, with Austin Hill claiming the victory.

18 Sports will have more on all of the upcoming racing action on air and online, as Watkins Glen racing action approaches.