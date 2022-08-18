ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson is looking for a repeat performance.

On Sunday, Larson will take the track and compete in the annual Go Bowling at The Glen race. After winning last year at Watkins Glen, Larson went on to have the most dominate year of his career earning the overall championship. Come Sunday, Larson wants to be in victory lane again.

“For a few weeks before that (last year at WGI) we kind of fell off a little bit,” Larson said. “It was good to get back to victory lane and get rolling again, I look forward to getting back to The Glen this weekend.”

Larson, who’s currently third in the NASCAR playoff standings, has already clinched a spot in the playoffs by virtue of his win in Fontana. He says Watkins Glen is one track he looks forward to being at, it’s a road course with plenty of challenges.

“It’s a fast-paced track with a lot of grip and a lot of fun. Hopefully, I would like it to go as well as it did last year,” added Larson.

Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen is Sunday at 3 pm on USA Network. On a fun note, in terms of how good his actual bowling game is, Larson says it needs plenty of work.

“Pretty bad, I don’t go bowling maybe once a year or less,” Larson said. “If I was better at it I would probably go play more.”

For Larson, the perfect strike could happen again at Watkins Glen International. Don’t miss 18 Sports’ coverage all weekend long and The Glen All-Access NASCAR special Friday night at 7:30 pm live from the track.

(PHOTO: NASCAR)