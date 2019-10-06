Kyle Larson snaps 75-race winless streak with playoff win at Dover

(NBC SPORTS)- Kyle Larson won Sunday’s Cup Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway, snapping a 75-race winless streak that began in September 2017.

Larson led 154 of 400 laps – including the final 73 – to secure the win over Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman.

It is the second win of the year for Chip Ganassi Racing following Kurt Busch‘s win at Kentucky Speedway. It’s the first time both of its drivers have won in a season since 2010.

It is Larson’s first playoff win and advances him and CGR to the third round for the first time.

“It’s really critical,” Larson told NBCSN at the start-finish line. “Everybody in this playoff field is going to be stressed next week at Talladega except for me. … Last time I was at Talladega I was on my lid (he flipped multiple times in a wreck). I could still end up on my lid next week and it’s not going to matter after this win. … After the first stage I kind of changed my driving style up and I feel like we made the car better at the same time. It really benefited our long runs.

“That’s as good as I’ve ever been around cutting the bottom here. Just a great combination here. Good to be fast in practice and then be good again in the race and get the win.”

The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick and pole-sitter Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin dominated the first half of the race and led 218 laps in his 500th career Cup start. Truex passed him with 12 laps left in Stage 2 and took the stage win. He then lost the lead on pit road after a tire changer slipped and fell, slowing his stop. Larson was the first car off pit road.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.