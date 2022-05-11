ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the perfect way to end out for Lacey O’Donnell.

The senior outfielder at Mansfield University was tabbed second-team All-PSAC East in softball for the Mountaineers on Wednesday. O’Donnell, a Horseheads High School graduate, was a four-year starter for Mansfield and a consistent leader in the field and at the plate.

The vote for selections was completed by the coaches in the league and released on Wednesday. It’s the first-ever PSAC honor for O’Donnell.

Lacey capped off a sparkling run for the Mounties and paced the attack on offense this season. O’Donnell had a team-leading .390 batting average, as well as a team-high in hits (30), triples (two), total bases (37), and on-base percentage of (.440).

Lacey finishes as the fourth-best in program history in career batting average with a .382 mark.

(Photo: MU Athletics)