Lansing’s Kyle Dake wins Olympic bronze in wrestling

TOKYO (WETM) – A local and world standout in wrestling completed a remarkable comeback.

Lansing native and four-time NCAA Wrestling Champion at Cornell University, Kyle Dake, earned Olympic bronze in freestyle competition early Friday morning in Tokyo. Dake bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to beat Italy’s Frank Chamizo, 5-0, securing bronze becoming the first Cornell wrestler to medal in the Olympics since Charles Ackerly won gold in 1920.

Dake, who is also a two-time world champion in international competition, captured a dream to represent not only Cornell but the entire United States with pride in the 74-kg weight class (163 pounds).

Dake completed his full comeback after falling to Belarus’ MahamedKhabib two days prior. Chamizo, who was heavily favored to medal, was overpowered by Dake in the match. Dake held a 4-0 first period lead following two step outs and two points for exposure.

The victory was the second in as many matches for Dake vs. Chamizo, Kyle also won last year at a Flowrestling event card. Dake also won by technical fall versus Cuba’s Jeandry Garzon, 10-0, on Thursday night to advance to the bronze medal match.

18 Sports congratulations Dake on making history and becoming the first Cornell wrestler to medal in the Olympics in 100 years.