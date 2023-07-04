HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Dansville outlasted the Horseheads Hitmen on Independence Day at Colucci-Williams Field.

The Dansville Gliders defeated the Horseheads Hitmen 4-2, on Tuesday. Dansville and Horseheads saved most of their scoring until the late innings of their matchup. The teams each scored a run in the 1st inning and stayed even until in the 8th inning.

Dansville’s Grant Martin gave the Gliders the 1st score of the game on an RBI single. Horseheads wasted no time responding, as Darryn Callahan blasted a solo home run on the 2nd pitch of the night, that he saw. Callahan led the Hitmen with 3 hits, a run, and an RBI.

Following an eventful 1st inning, defense took the game over. On the mound, Glider pitchers combined for 8 strikeouts, allowing just 6 hits. Derrick Lewis pitched a complete game for the Hitmen. The Montour Falls native equaled Cameron Abele and Kyle Bednarski of Dansville, striking out 8 and allowing 6 hits. The only major blemish for Lewis and the Hitmen came off the bat of Matt Mcclements.

In the 8th inning, Dansville put 2 runners on and Mcclements delivered. The Powell, Ohio native hit a 3-run home run, giving the Gliders the 4-1 edge. In the bottom half of the inning, the Hitmen scored a run off of an RBI single from Matt Procopio. Procopio’s base knock, scored fellow Horseheads grad Ryan Scott, who was a pinch runner for Callahan.

Horseheads threatened one last time in the 9th inning. With a runner on 3rd, Scott hit a grounder to short stop and nearly reached safely. Scott’s potential hit would have brought the game within one run, but the Gliders made the play to end the game.

The Hitmen head back on the road tomorrow for a 7 p.m. game with Genesee.