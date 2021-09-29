Late NYS trooper inducted into FOW Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The late New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark will be inducted into the Section 5 Wrestling Hall of Fame in Rochester next month. The induction banquet will take place Tuesday, October 12 at the Red Fedele’s Brook House in Rochester.

Clark was well known in his hometown for being a very talented athlete in multiple sports. He was a two-time state wrestling champion at Canisteo-Greenwood. He also played college football at Alfred University and was a two-time All-American for the Saxons. Clark also went on to try out for the Buffalo Bills in 2012.

Clark graduated from the NYSP 203rd session of the Basic School on September 3, 2015, becoming a trooper. The 29-year-old died while on duty on July 2, 2018.