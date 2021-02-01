Legendary coach Dick Vermeil on Super Bowl impact

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – He’s one of the greatest motivators of all-time.

For decades, legendary coach Dick Vermeil coached some of the best football players to ever play the game. After losing a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1981, Vermeil subsequently left the game. Citing burnout, Vermeil returned at age 60 to coach the upstate St. Louis Rams.

Vermeil, who’s known as a master of emotion, took the Rams to its first-ever Super Bowl win in 2000 garnering coach of the year honors in the NFL. Now, 84, Vermeil continues to keep a close eye on the game just like his time as a coach.

In a special interview with 18 Sports, Vermeil talks about Sunday’s big Super Bowl battle and the impact the game has on a team. Vermeil retired as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005.

Coach is well-known for taking three different losing teams to the playoffs as a head coach at the start and end of his tenure with each team. Vermeil shares the major difference between his two Super Bowl teams, the Eagles and Rams, and how one earned the ultimate prize.