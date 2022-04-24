ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Former Cornell men’s lacrosse head coach, Richie Moran, passed away on April 24 at 85 years old.

Cornell Athletics released a statement announcing that the legendary coach passed away on Sunday.

For 29 years, Moran led the Cornell men’s lacrosse team. He had a record of 257 wins with 121 losses. Moran won three national titles for the Big Red in 1971, 1976, and 1977. The championship in 1971 was the first-ever in the program’s history.

According to Cornell Athletics, his teams competed in the NCAA tournament 14 times, and won 15 Ivy championships, with 11 undefeated Ivy seasons. His teams also won 10 consecutive league crowns from 1974 until 1983.

While Moran’s lacrosse accolades are impressive on their own, he will be even better remembered as an ambassador for the game of lacrosse, the Ithaca community, and just about any person he met. Anyone who crossed his path was enriched by his passion for life, interest in others and quick wit. Cornell’s statement on Moran’s passing

Moran is survived by his wife Pat, as well as three children: Kevin, Jennifer, and Kathy. Information regarding his services will be announced at a later day.

18 Sports sends its condolences to Moran’s family and friends.