No man defines the sport of lacrosse in the region more than Corning’s Bob Streeten. A dedicated, driven, and intense coach on the sidelines at Corning East High School, Streeten’s teams made the New York State finals a staggering 13 times winning a state championship in 1990.

A hall of fame coach who produced 90 NCAA Division I players, Streeten recorded 544 wins in his career before stepping down from the combined Corning Hawks program in 2012.

We dive into Streeten’s life, career, and love of the sport of lacrosse. Check out this special episode of Legends of The Twin Tiers.