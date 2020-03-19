Legends of The Twin Tiers – Dana Carpenter re-air

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues to bring back Legends of The Twin Tiers classic episodes.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, we are once again putting the greatest episodes of our 30-minute talk show to great use. On this edition, we go back to 2018, with local football legend Dana Carpenter.

Dana became a professional player in the World Football League (WFL) after great success at South Carolina for The Gamecocks. A one-time Ernie Davis Award winner at Elmira Free Academy, we give you another look at this special interview with Carpenter. Watch the full episode here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/legends-of-the-twin-tiers-dana-carpenter/

