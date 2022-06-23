ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the return of Legends of The Twin Tiers.

On this next episode, we speak with 2022 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament MVP and NCAA Champion at Maryland, Logan McNaney. In this special extended interview, we dive into all things lacrosse for the goalie who made an unforgettable mark at this year’s NCAA Championship win over Cornell on Memorial Day.

McNaney, who has one year left of eligibility at Maryland next year, plays for Painted Post native John Tillman as head coach of the Terrapins. Logan, a Corning native, had a staggering 61 saves in four games in the NCAA Tournament including 36 in the Final Four.

Take a special look at this special episode of Legends of The Twin Tiers with one of the top goalies in the entire game, Logan McNaney.