Legends of The Twin Tiers re-air – Steve McCloskey

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues to give back to the local sports community.

With sports entertainment at the forefront of people’s minds amid the challenges we’re all facing, 18 Sports continues to re-air the original Legends of The Twin Tiers episodes with some of the absolute greats from our region. Now, we go back to 2017 with Mansfield Sports Information icon, Steve McCloskey.

Watch here: http://www.clipsyndicate.com/video/play/6815249

Enjoy the full episode here, a 30-minute conversation with “Mr. Mansfield” a man who changed the way we look at sports in Mountie country.