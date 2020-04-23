18 Sports Flashback – 1983 Syracuse men’s lacrosse

Legends of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports Flashback.

This time, we go back to 1983 and the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program. In this vintage video, Syracuse cruises past Maryland in the NCAA semis, 12-5, at The Carrier Dome. The Orange then went on to win their first NCAA D-I title over Johns Hopkins in a thriller, 17-16. 

Go back in time to see this timeless classic from 37 years ago along with an interview with legendary coach, Roy Simmons. 

