ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – AJ Burkhart will compete at the highest collegiate level in his sport.

On Thursday, the Athens native will wrestle in the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit at 184 pounds for Lehigh University. It marks the first time for Burkhart wrestling at the biggest event of the year in college wrestling.

Burkhart punched his ticket to nationals after placing third at the EIWA Championships at Cornell earlier this month. Out of the gate, Burkhart (14-13) will be tested as he faces the second overall seed in Penn State’s Aaron Brooks (16-1).

Burkhart has won seven of his last eight matches and is looking to pull off the major upset in the opening match. Brooks and Burkhart have never competed against each other in college. For AJ, a redshirt sophomore, this is a dream realized.

“I’ve been wrestling my whole life and this has obviously been a long-term goal,” Burkhart said. “To accomplish that feels awesome.”

Burkhart was a standout at Waverly High School where he won a New York State Championship in 2015 before earning podium finishes at Athens in Pennsylvania. This weekend is a culmination of all of the years of hard work paying off for Burkhart and he’s going to give every ounce of effort to place as high as possible.

“A new day everyday, coming here is a blank slate,” added Burkhart. Full bracket at 184 pounds is listed below courtesy of NCAA Wrestling.