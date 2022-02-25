Lewisburg hoops upsets Athens & Thursday playoff scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Athens girls basketball team dropped a heartbreaking loss in the District IV playoffs.

In a low-scoring defensive battle, visiting Lewisburg outlasted Athens 21-18 in the District IV AAAA quarterfinals. Lewisburg was the sixth seeded team while Athens was seed third.

Caydence Macik led all players with nine points on the night for Athens. With the loss, Athens finished their season with a (17-7) record.

Full Thursday night scoreboard below from playoff action.

High School Girls Basketball

Lewisburg 21, Athens 18 – District IV AAAA quarters

Livonia 60, Haverling 50 – Section V Class B2 quarters

High School Boys Basketball

Troy 58, NP/Mansfield 42 – District IV AAA Quarters

Southern Columbia 61, Wellsboro 58 OT District IV AAA Quarters

NCAA Women’s Basketball

Quinnipiac 65, Marist College 56