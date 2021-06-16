Lexi Wood earns NJCAA Softball Player of The Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Express grad has earned a major college honor.

Lexi Wood is the recipient of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Softball Player of The Year award. Wood helped the Lady Barons finish as national runner-up in the NJCAA Tournament last month.

The freshman third baseman did it all this past season for Corning. Wood led the nation with 76 runs batted in and was fourth in batting average with a staggering .573. The first-team All-American selection also smashed eight home runs on the season.

Corning will no doubt be looking to set their sights on getting back to the top of the national scene again next year.