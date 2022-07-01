ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its Twin Tiers Sports Awards recognition.

Each year, the Twin Tiers Sports Awards honors the very best in local sports. For the 6th annual edition, we are proud to once again give out our Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s recipient is a local sports reporting staple for over three decades.

Andrew Legare, the longtime sports editor at The Elmira Star-Gazette, is this year’s winner for his outstanding contributions in local sports. Legare has been at the newspaper since 1992 and covered every major sporting event in the region from Watkins Glen International racing, the LPGA Corning Classic, Elmira Pioneers, local & college sports and plenty more in his legendary career.

Legare started at the Star-Gazette 30 years ago as a part time sports writer, just three months after graduating from SUNY Brockport. Andrew, a local sports writer who can always connect with an audience through the written word, is a 1988 grad of Odessa-Montour High School.

From his humble beginnings in sports writing, Legare earned full-time status at the Star-Gazette in 1998 and then became sports editor in 2005.

In his career, Legare has won countless writing award from the Associated Press Sports Editors, New York State Associated Press (AP), New York News Publishers Association and the Best of Gannett Competition. Legare has completed award-winning work on Elmira football standout Eli Thomas’ senior season for the Express.

Plus, his feature story on the late-great Tom Hurley’s impact on the Twin Tiers and a feature on the impact concussions play in football were both standout winning stories. Legare’s impact is far-reaching and has inspired thousands of readers for years.

After the iconic Al Mallette retired in 1985 from The Star-Gazette, the proverbial torch was passed on just a few years to Legare. Andrew not only carried that torch of success but he made into a league all his own. His words, memorable stories, and passion for storytelling in the Twin Tiers make Andrew Legare this year’s Lifetime Achievement winner.

18 Sports salutes Andrew Legare for all that he has done for our community and for all that he has done to serve as a true source of information for the area’s biggest sports fans.