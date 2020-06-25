Limoncelli making strides after Tommy John surgery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Mikey Limoncelli continues to get better.

After going through Tommy John surgery to repair his pitching arm, Limoncelli has been building his overall strength each day. The sixth-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft, Limoncelli was in Arizona before the virus hit the the country. Now, he’s been able to maximize his time back home until he returns out west.

Limoncelli, who comes from a strong baseball family in the Twin Tiers, is thrilled to get the opportunity to have his first bullpen throwing session while being home this weekend. Then, he will see where his mechanics will be along with early pitch strength on the mound.

The 2019 Twin Tiers Sports Male MVP, and All-NYS pitcher, Limoncelli has proven to be an elite player not only in the region, but the country. A Team USA junior member, Limoncelli continues to shine in the sport and overcome adversity.

The necessary Tommy John surgery may have taken away his senior season last year at Horseheads, but it did not take away Limoncelli’s drive and will to succeed. 18 Sports spoke with Limoncelli on Wednesday to discuss his immediate progress and future.

Also of major note, Limoncelli will be a part of the Mariners farm system once healthy, the same system that Elmira native, Jeff Mathers, works for as a strength coach. Mathers, who graduated from Elmira Free Academy, has worked for years in professional baseball, and made his major league coaching debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2018.