ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Mikey Limoncelli is looking for more.

Limoncelli, a second-year pitching prospect for the Seattle Mariners, is back for another year on the mound. On Tuesday, Limoncelli shared with 18 Sports where he will begin the 2022 season. To start the year, Mikey will be assigned to Class A Modesto in California in a starting role with the goal to rise in the farm system.

A sixth round draft pick by the Mariners in 2019, Limoncelli has battled his way back after Tommy John surgery and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, his velocity is dialed in at the right time and mechanically, Limoncelli feels as good as ever.

Last year, the 21-year-old Limoncelli started nine games in rookie and advanced Class A ball for the Mariners. He recorded one win and had a solid 34 strikeouts in just over 27 innings of work. With spring training coming to a close in Arizona, Limoncelli is staying hungry and humble.

“I always compete with myself everyday,” Limoncelli said. “I want more for myself and try to get better and be the best that I can be.”

One driving and supporting force for Mikey has been his father, Jeff Limoncelli, a former Boston Red Sox prospect who played for the Elmira Pioneers in the early 1990’s. Jeff was also Mike’s coach at Horseheads High School where he went on to become an All-American and one of the top prospects in the country.

“My Dad has just taught me, really just to enjoy the game,” added Limoncelli. “I think having a good routine that I can follow everyday, that’s really important as a pitcher.” Two years ago, Limoncelli endured not being able to play due to surgery in what was a challenging time in his young career.

“I came in at 19, I was a kid and was going through an injury and it was tough not playing,” Limoncelli said. “It was tough not having my confidence there and being in my own bubble.”

The start of the new season routine begins Friday night for Modesto, the Nuts play host to San Jose at 10:05 PM EST. And for Limoncelli, a new season means new opportunity. An opportunity to shine.

“For me it’s just been maturing, I still have a lot of work to do. I’m just gonna keep getting better at that.”

(PHOTO: Courtesy Fastball Photo)