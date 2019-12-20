Limoncelli update: brothers on a baseball mission

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two brothers, one mission.

The mission, reach the highest point of the baseball mountain. Horseheads graduates and brothers, Nico and Mikey Limoncelli, are on the right path. The Blue Raider baseball greats are in their new respective homes as the offseason work starts to pick up even more.

Nico is now in Texas at Abilene Christian University as a junior outfielder after transferring from Polk State junior college in Florida. The new program is a well-deserved change for Nico, who had a strong career at Horseheads, earning the school’s all-time hits record.

Brother Mikey, who was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the sixth round of last spring’s Major League Baseball (MLB) draft, is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The process at pitcher is coming along little by little for Mike, who’s now out in Arizona rehabbing with trainers and Mariners personnel in order to get back fully healthy on the mound.

Both believe the future is bright and 18 Sports took the opportunity to speak with the Limoncelli brothers on their next steps in the game. A game they will keep battling in for ultimate success.