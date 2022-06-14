ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local brewery will honor one of the area’s forever heroes.

Liquid Shoes Brewing, located at 26 East Market Street in Corning, will once again release their Forever 6 IPA in honor of Horseheads Billy Lowe’s life. The beer will be released on Thursday, June 16, the same day as Lowe’s birthday.

Cans and draft will be available in support of the Forever26 foundation, an initiative to keep Billy’s legacy of helpings others alive and well.

Lowe, a standout lacrosse and hockey player at Horseheads, sadly died while training in 2020 and suffered a cardiac event. He was just 15. The family of Billy then started the Forever26 fund which also highlights the importance of being an organ donor.

After his untimely passing, Billy became an organ donor and helped others continue to live their lives. To this day, Lowe’s impact on people is inspiring and far-reaching.

If you’d like to learn more about the Forever 6 IPA, you can find Liquid Shoes Brewing on Facebook along with the Forever26 fund.