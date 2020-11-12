Local auto racing team wins big in North Carolina

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly-based racing team earned a big win on the course.

The team, Mob Motorsports, won the checkered flag in the modified 602 feature class race at the North-South Shootout in Sophia, North Carolina. This was the first-ever win for the team which is sponsored by Sam’s Bar and Grille, a successful establishment in Sayre.

Typically, the car races at The Chemung Speedrome but due to the virus, the overall racing schedule has been altered. The winning driver was James Civali, who filled in behind the wheel for driver, Bill Chandler.

18 Sports congratulates the team on their historic win, under the guidance of Matt Jilson, who is the owner of the car. Also of major note, 18 News alum, Samantha Lantz, is a proud supporter of the team in all of the efforts on and off the track.