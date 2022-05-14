HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The 100 Inning game fundraiser for the Josh Palmer Fund returned with several local baseball teams.

Elmira, Horseheads, Elmira Notre Dame, and Edison’s high school baseball teams all met up at the Horseheads baseball field to raise money for the Josh Palmer Fund to help local cancer patients.

The 100 Inning fundraiser event had not been held in the last few baseball seasons, due to the pandemic.

The Josh Palmer Fund has been an instrumental part in raising money for local cancer patients with several events including an annual golf tournament and the Josh Palmer Classic basketball tournament.

Horseheads baseball head coach Jeff Limoncelli founded the 100 Inning game event in conjunction with the Palmer fund.