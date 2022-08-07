ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls basketball’s summer tournament team and the boys and girls Southern Tier teams all earned top-five finishes in their respective tournaments on Sunday.

Horseheads traveled to the Impact Athletic Center in the Albany Area and dominated the Battle of NY tournament on their way to a runner up finish in the gray/orange bracket. The Blue Raiders started of their tournament with four straight wins which propelled them to the final day of action.

Horseheads was guided to the title game by Sophia Bonnell, who scored 12 points in the teams’ win over Broadalbin. Bonnell followed that performance up with seven three-pointers in the grey/orange championship game. Unfortunately for the Blue Raiders, Shen 2 completed an impressive run of their own to win the title game.

In Johnson City, more of the area’s best played in the Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Hoops Festival. Amauri and Jeremy Truax from Horseheads helped the Southern Tier boys team to a fifth place finish. The boys team hit a three-pointer in the last seconds of their final game to beat Buffalo and take fifth.

Elmira’s Jalea Abrams and Edison’s Payton Littlefield helped the Southern Tier girls team to a semi-final appearance. The Southern Tier girls fell to Mid-Hudson 56-49 in the semis.

(Photo Courtesy: @BattleofNY1 Twitter)