MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WETM) – One father-daughter team from Horseheads has made a lifetime memory on the golf course.

Horseheads natives Kasey and Jamie Harter won the 2023 Player/Child Team Classic National Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Harter’s won the event, shooting 20 under par for a total score of 196 on the weekend. The pair shot 63 in round 1, 60 in round 2, and 73 on the final day, claiming the title by 5 strokes. Kasey and Jamie found success in other events, as well including the best ball, captain and mate, and alternate shot competitions. The Harter’s led in two of the competitions and finished 2nd in the alternate shot event.

The Player/Child National Championship serves as part of the Family Golf Week in South Carolina. The weekend features both a Player/Child and Father/Son team championship. Family Golf Week began as a Father/Son Tournament 2001, but changed to include all family members in tournaments in 2018.

Congratulations to Kasey and Jamie Harter on winning the 2023 Player/Child Team Classic National Championship and making a great memory.