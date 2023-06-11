CORTLAND, N.Y (WETM) – Gladius Fights returned in Cortland and plenty of local fighters stole the show.

Gladius Fights 43 took to the J.M. McDonald Sports Complex, on Saturday, putting local fighters on the big stage. The Gladius Fights card featured 5 championship fights, with 2 Twin Tiers natives vying for a title.

Cameron Mills native and 5th Round Fitness Coach, Kara Hoad retained her 135 pound MMA title over Joan Nelson. Hoad won a split decision victory over Nelson to continue her lengthy title reign and wining streak. Mansfield, P.A. native Luke Kelly defeated Skylar Rasmussen for the 155 pound MMA title. Elmira’s Jeremy Post capped off a perfect night for Twin Tiers natives with a unanimous decision win over Jeremy Gregory.

Below is a look at the Gladius Fights 43 winners:

150 Pro K1 – Zach Burhans defeated Josh Beauparlant – Main Event

155 Pro K1 – Michael Carson defeated Ratavious Thrasher

160 Pro K1 – Jeremy Post defeated Jeremy Gregory

155 Adv/Am MMA Title – Luke Kelly defeated Skylar Rasmussen

135 Adv/Am MMA Title – Oliver Poisson defeated Timothy Fargo

135 Adv/Am MMA Title – Kara Hoad defeated Joan Nelson

Superheavyweight Adv/Am MMA Title – Joshua DePace defeated Travis Streeter

145 Adv/Am K1 – Dillon Yarka defeated Isaiah Ket

130 Novice/Am K1 – Cameron Johnson defeated Chris Schilling

150 Novice/Am K1 – Isaiah Price defeated Zachary Egan

130 Novice/Am K1 – Jonny Scheg defeated Lesley Hines

Gladius Fights will return to Horseheads for it’s next event. Gladius Fights 44 will take place Saturday, August 19th at The L. Visit Gladius Fights on Facebook for more information.