Local leaders urge Governor Cuomo to fully start high school sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three prominent political leaders in the Twin Tiers are pushing to have the full start of high school sports in New York.

In a letter to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblymen Chris Friend and Phil Palmesano are urging the start of high school sports safely in full force. Lower-risk sports like swimming & diving and bowling are already starting in the state but higher-risk sports like basketball and wrestling have yet to begin.

Already, the fall sports season was canceled in New York State Section IV and the winter season remains in doubt for many student-athletes, teams, and communities. The letter addresses the immediate need for local sports in our region and how it will be crucial for local economies to get back on track.

This spring could be a very unique season, with the idea of putting sports like football in the same season instead of the fall.

You can read the full letter to Governor Cuomo below, stay with 18 Sports on the latest developments regarding the start of high school sports in the future.