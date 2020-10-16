Local ownership group wins horse race in Farmington

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local racing group wins big at Finger Lakes Racing & Casino.

The horse, “Modern Steel,” owned by Elmira natives, won its first horse race in Farmington on Tuesday. Steel is a three-year-old horse with enormous potential and has run her way to great success already. Snow Sunset Racing Stables, based in Elmira, has former local baseball standout, Zac Bellinger, leading the charge as the lead managing partner.

Bellinger was a star at Edison High School on the diamond who went on to earn an opportunity to play at D-I Virginia Commonwealth University. After transferring to The College of Saint Rose in Albany, Bellinger earned all-conference before playing for the Elmira Pioneers and winning a memorable home run derby in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) All-Star game in 2014 at Dunn Field.

Bellinger’s 34 career home runs is still tied for second all-time in New York State high school history.

18 Sports will continue to follow the career of Bellinger and the ownership group. Modern Steel’s next race will be coming soon, October 28th.