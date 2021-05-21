Local referees looking for younger resurgence in sports officiating

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Officiating numbers are hoping for a large turnaround in local and state sports.

Across New York State and in our region, there is a big need for new referees to help the future. That need isn’t exclusive to just one sport, in fact, all sports are looking for a resurgence with younger talent to officiate athletic events on the high school level and beyond.

On Thursday night, 18 Sports had the opportunity to meet three of the rising talents on the officiating circuit. Basketball officials Paul Harkenrider and Sarah McCawley, and wrestling official, Micah Carpenter spoke about the big benefits of being a referee.

Each, all in their twenties from the Elmira-area, are a part of the local movement aiming to recruit more officials. All are paid per contest, based on experience. And, referees can work to have a schedule that suits them best.

18 Sports is proud to showcase more in the coming days on how you can become an official. Our next stories will include contact information and insight on where you can go and sign up to start the process. A process that will no doubt be one that will help preserve the integrity of sport.