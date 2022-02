HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – An Arkport teenager broke the series record at Maple City Bowl on Saturday.

14-year-old Autumn Frechette had a huge day at the bowling alley in Hornell. Frechette rolled a 760 series to break the women’s record at Maple City Bowl. Autumn began her series by rolling a 278 and followed that up with games of 225 and 257.

Autumn will be heading to nationals this year in Grand Rapids, Michigan.