HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner delivered for the Blue Raiders in the sectional finals.

Horseheads softball player Megan Wolf is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The freshman delivered at the plate and on the mound as the Blue Raiders rallied late past defending sectional champs and top-seeded Corning 7-5 to win a Section IV Class AA title.

Wolf hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to tie the game at 5. Megan also went the distance on the mound and struck out eight to help Horseheads win their 13th sectional title and their first since 2018.