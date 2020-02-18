18 Sports Athletes of The Week – Stotler & Sutherlin

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We’ve made it to a first for the winter sports season.

18 Sports is proud to announce that we’ve reached a tie on mytwintiers.com/sports for this week’s Athlete of the Week brought to you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. For the first time this season, two athletes will share the weekly honor, Waverly wrestler Ethan Stotler and Spencer-Van Etten basketball’s James Sutherlin.

Both Stotler and Sutherlin earned the same percentage of votes for the week. And, rightfully so. Stotler won the Section IV wrestling title over the weekend and Sutherlin notched a triple-double for the Panthers last week. Congratulations to both standout student-athletes as they continue their successful seasons.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athletes, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Watch for the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week each Monday on WETM-TV at 6 pm sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.