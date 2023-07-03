ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – It’s time for the next installment of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

The newest catch for 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer comes from Aiden Quackenbush. Aiden hauled in a 12 pound Catfish, measuring 30 inches long, out of the Chemung River. Congrats to Aiden on the great fish!

This summer, we want to see your biggest catch on 18 Sports. If you’re able to get the next big fish, send us a photo of your prize and we’ll showcase it on-air and online.

Send the fish type, size, and the lake, river or creek it was caught in to sports@wetmtv.com. You may see your catch on 18 Sports and it could even break some all-time state records. Don’t wait, send us your best fishing photos of the summer before it’s too late!