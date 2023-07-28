ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

On this edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer, 9-year old Alexis Wilkinson hauled in her first big carp. Alexis caught this 30.5 pound carp out of the Susquehanna River in Tioga County, New York. Alexis and her father Steven shared the excitement of the big catch!

If you have a special catch you’d like to see showcased, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, fish size and weight and where it was caught. Good luck this summer on the water!