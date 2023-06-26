ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer has another great catch.

The newest entry for 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer comes from Bryce Kennedy. Bryce hauled in a 26.5 inch catfish from his grandpa’s pond in Beaver Dams, New York. Congratulations to Bryce. Below is another look at the memorable catch:

This summer, we want to see your biggest catch on 18 Sports. If you’re able to get the next big fish, send us a photo of your prize and we’ll showcase it on-air and online.

Send the fish type, size, and the lake, river or creek it was caught in to sports@wetmtv.com. You may see your catch on 18 Sports and it could even break some all-time state records. Don’t wait, send us your best fishing photos of the summer before it’s too late!