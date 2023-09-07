ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer entry.

The newest 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer photo comes to us from Lake Ontario. Connor and Declan Joensen caught a 36 inch, 24.5 pound king salmon along with their grandpa, Tim Wemple. The trio hauled in the great fish with Stingray Charter on Lake Ontario. Congrats to Connor, Declan, and Tim on making a lifelong fishing memory!

