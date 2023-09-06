TROY, P.A. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer is back with a truly unique entry.

The newest entry for 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer comes to us from Erinn Knapp in Troy, Pennsylvania. Erinn had a busy summer of softball and fishing, catching a timber rattlesnake and king salmon. The 13-year old first, caught and released a 46 inch timber rattlesnake with a venomous snake permit. According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, “a permit allows the holder to catch or take reptiles and amphibians, and other special regulations, seasons and possession limits apply.”

In addition to the snake, nearly one month later Erinn hauled in a 20 pound king salmon on the salmon river. Knapp caught the fish shortly after winning a softball tournament with her team. Congrats to Erinn on the impressive summer!

If you have a special fish you’d like to see submitted, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!