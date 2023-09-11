ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

On the newest 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer, Nate Levey made a memorable catch. The 18-year old fisherman reeled in a 40 inch long Muskie on the Chemung River, this past Saturday. Aside from fishing, Nate was a former wrestler for the Horseheads Blue Raiders. Congrats to Nate on the great catch!

If you have a special fish you’d like to see submitted, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!