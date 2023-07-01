ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next installment of the 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

On this edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer, 8-year old Nikkoh Traynham reels in a great largemouth bass in Horseheads. Congrats to Nikkoh on the great catch! Below is another look at the big fish:

All summer long 18 Sports is showcasing some of the biggest fish in the Twin Tiers. All you have to do is send your big fish photos to sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase each of them.

Make sure to include fish type, where it was caught, size and weight. Don’t miss out on 18 Sports’ Big Fish summer.