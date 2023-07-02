ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer is back with another great catch.

The newest entry for 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer is our first from the State of Pennsylvania. Seth Anderson caught a 6.92 pound Largemouth Bass. Seth reeled in the big fish at Mt. Pisgah State Park in Troy, Pennsylvania. Congrats to Seth on the awesome catch!

This summer, we want to see your biggest catch on 18 Sports. If you’re able to get the next big fish, send us a photo of your prize and we’ll showcase it on-air and online.

Send the fish type, size, and the lake, river or creek it was caught in to sports@wetmtv.com. You may see your catch on 18 Sports and it could even break some all-time state records. Don’t wait, send us your best fishing photos of the summer before it’s too late!