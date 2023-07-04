ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s now time for the next 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

The July 4th edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer comes to us from Elmira Heights native, Sharon Flanagan. Sharon caught a 20 inch Largemouth Bass on Cayuga Lake. Congrats to Sharon on the great catch!

This summer, we want to see your biggest catch on 18 Sports. If you’re able to get the next big fish, send us a photo of your prize and we’ll showcase it on-air and online.

Send the fish type, size, and the lake, river or creek it was caught in to sports@wetmtv.com. You may see your catch on 18 Sports and it could even break some all-time state records. Don’t wait, send us your best fishing photos of the summer before it’s too late!