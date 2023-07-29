ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

On this edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer, Terry Condon caught a great Largemouth Bass. Terry hauled in a 4 pound, 14 ounce bass on Lake Hopatcong in New Jersey. Terry is a Twin Tiers native, who has served as President of the Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball League. Congrats to Terry, on the awesome catch!

If you have a special catch you’d like to see showcased on-air and online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please make sure to include fish type, size and potential weight, and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!