ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer continues with another great fishing photo.

The newest 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer comes to us from Vanessa Stevens. Vanessa caught a 14 inch largemouth bass on Keuka Lake. Aside from fishing, Vanessa played a big part in the Horseheads Girl’s Lacrosse program over the past few seasons. Vanessa played a key role in the past two of five consecutive Section IV Class B titles for Horseheads and a runner up season in 2022-23. The lacrosse standout will be heading to John Carroll University to continue her lacrosse career for the 2023-24 season.

If you have a special fish you’d like to see submitted, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!