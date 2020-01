ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - 18 Sports is proud to bring you a special first-time event.

Following in the footsteps of WETM's Jr. Weathercaster, 18 Sports introduces our first Jr. Sportscaster. Meet 11-year-old, Trenton Oldfield. A Horseheads native who loves sports and if there's one thing he enjoys more than just the games, it's having the chance to talk about them.