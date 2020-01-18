18 Sports Blitz 1/17/20: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The countdown is on.

WWE Smackdown LIVE returns to Elmira's First Arena next month. Tickets are going fast at the First Arena box office and on Tickets.com for the big show on Saturday, February 29th at 7:30 P.M. Prices start as low as $15 per ticket to see the best in World Wrestling Entertainment on the Road to WrestleMania tour.