(WETM-TV)- 18 Sports Blitz 1/17/20: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers.
H.S. Basketball
Boys
Chenango Valley 62, Windsor 52
Johnson City 61, Elmira 55
Horseheads 69, Union-Endicott 65
Watkins Glen 65, Trumansburg 38
Sayre 60, Canton 52
Girls
Canton 39, Sayre 25
Waverly 81, Dryden 15
Odessa-Montour 54, Marathon 34
Union Springs 66, Tioga 42
Newfield 52, Moravia 35
Edison 56, Lansing 32
College Basketball
Men’s
Houghton 83. Elmira 77
Women’s
Elmira 72, Highlanders 71
Men’s College Hockey
Elmira 7, Chatham 2
Michigan 6, Penn State 0