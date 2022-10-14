ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School football highlights from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s show features games from week 6 in New York and week 8 in Pennsylvania. Plus, highlights of the Elmira Mammoth making their debut in the FPHL on the road against Binghamton. Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

New York

Chenango Forks 14 – Waverly 13

Le Roy 33 – Hornell 0

Tioga 55 – SVEC 6

Elmira 53 – Binghamton 18

Vestal 23 – Horseheads 0

Victor 27 – Corning 8

Schuyler Storm 34 – Whitney Point 8

Groton 47 – Edison 0

Haverling 33 – MWB 6

Pennsylvania

South Williamsport 20 – Wellsboro 0

Canton 21 – Athens 0

West Perry 49 – North Penn/Mansfield 21

Loyalsock 47 – Wyalusing 0

FPHL

Binghamton Black Bears 10 – Elmira Mammoth 1

Girls soccer

STAC Championship

Chenango Valley 3 – Elmira 2