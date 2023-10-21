ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Blitz is back with another great show!

The 18 Sports Blitz returned with another week of high school football action and sectional playoff games in soccer. On the gridiron, Corning, Waverly, and the Schuyler Storm picked up big wins. In the NTL, Troy remains unbeaten, while Canton falls for the first time. Sayre picked up their first win of the year in Montgomery. On the soccer field, Elmira Notre Dame boy’s soccer survived and advanced in the Section IV Class D tournament. In Section V, the Haverling girl’s soccer earned a win to advance to the Class B semifinals. Meanwhile, Hornell and Dundee/Bradford see their seasons end in the quarterfinal round.

Below is a full list of the local high school football and soccer games for Friday night:

Section IV Football:

Corning 31 – Elmira 8

#24 Vestal 28 – #18 Horseheads 7

#5 Waverly 24 – Owego 7

Walton 14 – #15 Spencer-Van Etten 0

Schuyler Storm 69 – Whitney Point 16

NTL Football:

Troy 44 – Loyalsock 7

Milton 14 – Canton 7

Cowanesque Valley 12 – Wellsboro 0

Wyalusing 37 – North Penn-Mansfield 16

Central Columbia 28 – Athens 14

Sayre 14 – Montgomery 12

Section IV Boy’s Soccer:

Class AA Tournament:

#2 Vestal 3 – #3 Horseheads 0

Class D Tournament:

#2 Elmira Notre Dame 1 – #7 Worcester 0

Section V Girl’s Soccer:

Class B Tournament:

#1 Haverling 1 – #8 Le Roy 0

#3 Mynderse 1 – #6 Hornell 0

Class C2 Tournament:

#4 Byron-Bergen 9 – #5 Dundee/Bradford 0

FPHL Hockey:

Elmira River Sharks @ Watertown Wolves – PPD

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on high school sports in the Twin Tiers.