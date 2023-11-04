ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the final 18 Sports Blitz of the fall season, with plenty of action on the gridiron and ice.

This week’s 18 Sports Blitz was filled with playoff high school football and some on ice action. Horseheads and Waverly advance in the Section IV football playoffs, while Cowanesque Valley, Towanda, and Athens all fall in the District IV playoffs. On the ice, the Elmira College men’s and women’s teams win and the Elmira River Sharks claim their 3rd-straight in a shootout.

A full look at the local scoreboard is listed below:

Section IV Football Tournament:

Class A:

Horseheads 37 – Union-Endicott 8

Class A Final: Horseheads at Vestal – 11/10, 7 p.m.

Class C:

#5 Waverly 55 – Susquehanna Valley 0

#20 Chenango Forks 34 – Schuyler Storm 6

Class C Final: Chenango Forks vs. Waverly – 11/11, 12 p.m. at Vestal

District IV Football Tournament:

Class AA:

Danville 55 – Athens 7

Class AAA:

Line Mountain 46 – Towanda 23

Loyalsock 49 – Cowanesque Valley 20

NCAA Division I Football:

Boston College 17 – Syracuse 10

NCAA Division II Field Hockey:

#1 East Stroudsburg 3 – Mansfield University 2 – Final/OT – PSAC Semifinals

NCAA Division III Hockey:

Elmira College Men’s Hockey 4 – New England College 0

#11 Elmira College Women’s Hockey 7 – New England College 1

FPHL Hockey:

Elmira River Sharks 3 – Motor City Rockers 2 – Final/SO

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on local high school football and local hockey in the Twin Tiers.

