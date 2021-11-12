18 Sports Blitz – 11/12 Corning & Tioga football win sectional titles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The Corning football team won their second straight Section IV Class AA title on Friday with a 37-8 win at home against Elmira. Tioga won their ninth Section IV Class D title since 2011 with a 48-20 win against Newark Valley.

Check out the highlights from this championship edition of the 18 Sports Blitz and scores from Friday are listed below.

Football

Section IV Class AA finals

Corning 37, Elmira 8

Section IV Class A finals

Union-Endicott 34, Horseheads 0

Section IV Class C finals

Chenango Forks 34, Waverly 6

Section IV Class D finals

Tioga 48, Newark Valley 20

District IV Class A finals

Canton 45, Muncy 7