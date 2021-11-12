18 Sports Blitz – 11/12 Corning & Tioga football win sectional titles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.
The Corning football team won their second straight Section IV Class AA title on Friday with a 37-8 win at home against Elmira. Tioga won their ninth Section IV Class D title since 2011 with a 48-20 win against Newark Valley.
Check out the highlights from this championship edition of the 18 Sports Blitz and scores from Friday are listed below.
Football
Section IV Class AA finals
Corning 37, Elmira 8
Section IV Class A finals
Union-Endicott 34, Horseheads 0
Section IV Class C finals
Chenango Forks 34, Waverly 6
Section IV Class D finals
Tioga 48, Newark Valley 20
District IV Class A finals
Canton 45, Muncy 7